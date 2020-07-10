The event at the DeGeorge barn, 3062 Guyanoga Rd. Branchport has been a big success. In the last four weeks, over 500 people and four car clubs have visited. Over $23,000 has already been raised toward the $250,000 goal.

It’s not too late. The event will continue for the next four Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Help our shelter to reach its goal and have a lot of fun seeing a blast from the past. If you can’t make it, please donate at yateshumane.org and your donation will be doubled by the Joe & Sue DeGeorge Foundation.