HORNELL — The Annual Spicer/Polanowski Scholarship Award was presented on July 6 at the Hornell Moose Lodge.

This award is given to a graduating High School Senior who fills out an application, and who is a child or grandchild of a Moose member. The award is given by the family, in memory of Louise Spicer and her daughter Cindy Polanowski. Both ladies were active members of Hornell Chapter 620, Women of the Moose, and achieved the Academy of Friendship and College of Regents Degrees. Louise also achieved the Star Recorder Degree.

Louise sadly succumbed to cancer and Cindy tragically died in a pedestrian/truck accident. Both women were greatly admired for their friendliness, dedication, and talents. The family holds various fundraisers throughout the year to benefit this memorial award.

Receiving the Spicer/Polanowski Scholarship Award is 2020 graduate Matthew Oyer, Hornell High School, who will attend West Virginia University (WVU) in Morgantown, West Va. The Spicer and Polanowski families wish Matthew continued success as he begins his college career.