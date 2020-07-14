ARKPORT — An early morning fire destroyed a Doorley Hill Road barn in Hornellsville Tuesday.

Arkport fire officials said the blaze that leveled the 60-foot by 40-foot barn at 7655 Doorley Hill Road was reported at 3:11 a.m., Tuesday.

"Nobody was hurt. Nobody was injured," Arkport Fire Chief Dwight Smith said. "(It was) called in by a neighbor, and was fully involved when we got there. It's a total loss. No animals were in it. What it was used for basically is family storage."

Fire departments from Arkport, North Hornell, Almond, South Hornell and Fremont were on scene to fight the fire.

"My biggest thing is that all of the departments worked well together and got the fire out as quickly as we could with what we had to deal with. It was a total loss when we got there," Smith said.

Smith said the barn housed equipment, various stored items, tractors and a motorcycle. There was no hay or farm animals kept in the barn. Smith said the property is owned by an Arkport resident.

"There were stray cats, but there was no evidence of anything in there that we could see," Smith said.

The fire is under investigation by the Steuben County Sheriff's Office and a Steuben County Fire Investigation team.

"Investigators have a couple of theories, but nothing confirmed yet," Smith said.

Fire crews were on the scene for more than seven hours, dealing with hot spots, cleaning up the area and assisting investigators, Smith said.

The fire chief thanked the Hornellsville Highway Department for making the salvage job easier.

"The Town of Hornellsville supplied us with an excavator for the cleanup so that we could basically break things down so it didn't collapse on us," he said.