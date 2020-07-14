Attention residents and business owners:

Beginning the week of July 13, 2020, the Village of Penn Yan Department of Public Works will be working on the storm sewer and sinkhole on East Elm Street at the Main Street intersection.

East Elm Street will be closed to traffic between The Wagner parking lot and Main Street. Expect congested traffic on Main Street.

Please be aware of flaggers and workers at all times in work zones.

If anyone has questions, call Tom Schwartz, Director of Public Works, at 315-536-3374; or Tim Marcellus, Street Supervisor, at 315-536-3031