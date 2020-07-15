The Yates County Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) is now open by appointment only for license type transactions for only Yates County residents at this time.

These transactions are:

• License renewals,

• CDL license renewals,

• Restricted license and conditional license issuance,

• Reciprocities for transfer out of state licenses into New York licenses,

• Permits for vehicles and motorcycles and CDL types.

These appointments are scheduled from 9:30 a.m. until 3:15 pm Monday through Friday. The required documents are located next to the entrance door if you do not have the renewal document from the mail.

Expired licenses will be a priority. They ask that when you arrive at the DMV you have all of the necessary paperwork completed, all of the required documents necessary to process your transaction and your own pen.

Masks will be required. Only the person with the appointment will be allowed in the office. Parents coming with their child for a permit will be allowed in to verify information and then will be asked to wait outside until the permit testing has been completed.Then they will be allowed in to obtain the fees if needed.

Appointments are scheduled every 15 to 30 minutes depending on the type of license transaction needed. This will allow two customers in at a time, which will still will be within the social distancing requirement.

Telephone number for DMV appointments is 315-536-5122. Please leave a message and your telephone number and they will contact you.

All other types of DMV transactions will be accepted either by mail or at the drop box next to the entrance door.

All instructions and documentation needed for registrations for new vehicles, boats, trailers, atvs, motorcycles, transferring plates, renewing registrations for all types of vehicles, are next to the drop box in folders marked accordingly. Plate surrenders will also be accepted in the drop box with $1 surrender fee. Please be sure to read the instructions carefully and complete everything that is required.

For any drop box or mail transaction they cannot accept credit cards for the fees only payment by check or money order. They will call you when your transaction is completed. Plates will not be mailed, so these must be picked up when you are called. Please be sure to enclose your telephone number on your paperwork.

If you are mailing documents, please send to Yates County DMV, 417 Liberty St., Penn Yan, NY 14527. Incomplete paperwork of any kind will not be processed.

Any questions you have, please feel free to contact Lois Hall, directly at 315-536-5528.