Rich Wenslow takes over for Jo Fenske

WELLSVILLE — Village of Wellsville residents looking to obtain a building permit will be greeted by a new face.

The village formally welcomed Rich Wenslow to the codes office at Monday night’s board meeting. Wenslow was officially hired June 23, succeeding former codes enforcement officer Jo Fenske.

"He’s been trying to familiarize himself with the office filing system and field messages that have been kind of lagging out there," said trustee Ed Fahs. "He has issued two building permits in that timeframe."

Wellsville isn’t Wenslow’s first foray into the world of codes enforcement. He also serves as the codes officer for the towns of Alma and Friendship. The Village of Wellsville made codes enforcement a major priority in 2019, which saw the village push for the cleanup or demolition of problem properties, several of which were declared unsafe and ordered to be addressed.

While the issue hasn’t been at the forefront of recent village meetings amid COVID-19, Wenslow told The Spectator he is ready to take on whatever is asked of the codes office.

"That really seems to be a lot of the focus, some of the property maintenance issues. The rental registry has also been a big push for them," Wenslow said. "I’m wading into it and I’m sure the calls will keep coming."

Power outage

In other business, the board addressed the prolonged power outage that interrupted its last meeting. A storm knocked out power before 6 p.m. June 29 and due to the nature of the outage, it did not return until around 8 a.m. the following morning.

Deputy Mayor Jeremy Cole said some residents were upset with the length of the outage and a perceived lack of communication from the village.

Director of Public Works Bill Whitfield said a message never got out to the public through the village alert system and with Spectrum internet knocked out, the village had difficulty providing updates through other methods.

"I had talked to (Police) Chief (Tim) O’Grady about the alert system. The message never got out to the public through that. We’re in constant contact with dispatch, with (Fire) Chief (Barney) Dillie and Chief O’Grady," Whitfield said.

"There’s numbers people can call. Most places they call, it says call 593-5601 or 5600. That will go right to dispatch, and dispatch can help them with as much information as we can give them. That’s basically been the protocol right along."

Alcohol issue

The village addressed a matter brought up at last week’s town board meeting, rowdy alcohol consumption at Island Park. Town Highway Superintendent Dean Arnold had noted that a small group has been abusing the allowance of alcohol in the park.

Village Mayor Randy Shayler raised the possibility of a park alcohol permit, "so somebody that goes there for a family reunion or something similar can have beer or whatever drinks they want with the permit, but the average guy can’t sit out on the swing set drinking beer."

The village agreed to refer the matter to its attorney to possibly craft an ordinance.

Miscellaneous

The village continues to clean out the old municipal building. Representing the town council, Patty Graves agreed the town would take some town signage that remains in the building. Cole said some metal desks also remain inside the building.

"If no one wants them, we’ll junk them," Whitfield said.

The board approved a Dyke Street Engine Company chicken BBQ fundraiser set for Aug. 20 from 5 p.m. until gone.

The board also formally approved its fire protection contract with the town.