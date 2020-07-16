33 cars tagged over past two weeks as enforcement stepped up following reopening of DMV offices

CORNING - Junk vehicles litter many properties in the city, according to officials, but patrolmen and code enforcement officers plan to change that.

"Patrolmen placed junk car ordinance warnings on 33 vehicles in the past 10 days at 28 different locations," said Corning Police Chief Jeff Spaulding. "When officers are on patrol and they observe a junk vehicle, they tag the car with a warning."

According to city requirements, for outdoor storage, a vehicle must meet the minimum requirements of the New York State Motor Vehicle Inspection standards, must be registered and must display valid plates.

After a vehicle is tagged, patrolmen will attempt to make contact with the vehicle owner or the property owner to let them know the vehicle has been tagged and they need to take corrective action.

Spaudling said if the owner hasn't made corrective action within 48 hours, police will return to the site and could issue an appearance ticket.

"If the violation persists, police will contact the city Code Enforcement Office," Spaulding said.

Spaulding said, for those who receive a junk car warning, the owner can fix the vehicle’s issue themselves, call a tow truck to have the junk vehicle hauled off on their own or the city will tow the vehicle at the owner's expense.

"Owners could even tow the junk vehicle with another vehicle that is legally registered," Spaulding said.

With the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, city police understand that people can have trouble getting a vehicle registered or inspected.

"Usually we enforce the junk vehicle (ordinance) throughout the year, but because of the COVID crisis, the police department didn’t start enforcing the law until last week after the state Department of Motor Vehicles reopened," Spaulding said. "We took a couple of months off when the DMV was closed."

Under the city ordinance, any person, firm, corporation or other entity found to be violating any provision of junk vehicle law shall be deemed guilty of an offense and upon conviction thereof shall be subject to a fine not to exceed $250 or imprisonment for not more than 15 days, or both.