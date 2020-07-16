Businesses in New York vary in the extent to which they are enforcing state-mandated face-covering and social-distancing policies.

Now the state Department of Health has increased the consequences for violations.

Late last week, the agency updated its emergency regulations to include a maximum $1,000 fine for businesses that allow patrons to enter or remain on their premises without wearing masks or practicing social distancing.

The emergency measure also subjects non-compliant patrons to a maximum $1,000 fine per violation.

"Business operators and building owners, and those authorized on their behalf shall deny admittance to any person who fails to comply with (face-covering and social-distancing mandates) and shall require or compel such persons’ removal," the regulation reads in part.

The fines would be issued after an investigation carried out either by the state or county health departments, said state health department spokesperson Erin Silk.

A business charged with a violation would have an opportunity to request a hearing before an administrative law judge, she said.

Complaints alleging violations may be made on the state’s website or by calling (833) 789-0470.

Silk added that law enforcement "is empowered to enforce these regulations as violations of the public health law."