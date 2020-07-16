Longtime board member and new president says focus is on businesses’ immediate needs during pandemic

CORNING - Rick Maza, who was recently named the new president of the Gaffer District Board, said the organization’s most important goal right now is to work with businesses in the Gaffer District and help them through a difficult period.

"Just trying to help businesses with marketing, if needed," Maxa said. "All of a sudden storefronts aren’t quite as busy, because many people have been forced to go online to purchase items."

Maxa said some local businesses offer online service, but many do not.

"So (the Gaffer District) will try to help where we can to get businesses up to speed on things like this," Maxa said. "It’s really all about just assisting the businesses through this time. That’s probably our biggest goal right now. Things are pretty short-term as we go through this COVID pandemic."

Maxa, who has been on the Gaffer District Board for about 15 years, has also served as vice president for the past several years.

"With Chris Sharkey moving into her role as President of Corning Enterprises, taking over for Tom Tranter (who recently retired), this just made sense," Maxa said. "Chris has enough to do."

City Manager Mark Ryckman, who serves as chairman of the Gaffer District Nominating Committee, said the board is excited Maxa has accepted the appointment to be the Gaffer District’s President.

"He is a long-term board member with significant business experience." Ryckman said. "I have worked with Rick on various downtown issues over the past 20 years and have always appreciated his leadership and insight."

Ryckman said Sharkey has led the Gaffer District Board well for the last twelve years.

"Her contributions have been immeasurable," Ryckman said. "During her tenure, we have seen significant investment throughout the district and an additional focus on the Northside. We are pleased she will remain on the board as the past president."

Other officers on the Gaffer District include First Vice President Beth Duane, of the Corning Museum of Glass, Second Vice President Ryckman and Secretary Fred Arcuri, of Corning Enterprises.