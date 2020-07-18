New York's Parks Explorer app connects visitors with state park information, maps

With the summer season in full swing and families looking for things to do, New York state has launched a mobile app to help people easily access information for the state's parks and historic sites.

The New York State Parks Explorer app, which is free and available for Apple and Android devices, allows users to learn more information about their favorite destinations and discover new spots. The app also includes information such as hours, amenities, fees, directions, updates, alerts and trail maps.

Campers can also link their camping reservations to the app. The New York State Parks Explorer app is free and available for Apple and Android devices.

"This season more than ever, people are looking to spend time in the outdoors whether taking nature breaks, day trips or overnight getaways and this new Parks Explorer app is a helpful tool for families on the go to plan the perfect adventure with ease," Erik Kulleseid, commissioner of state parks, said in a release. "To stay in the know and make the most of your park visit, I encourage New Yorkers to download the app."

For more information about the app, go to parks.ny.gov.