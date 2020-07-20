WELLSVILLE — Union members put Highland Rehabilitation and Nursing Center owners on notice Monday when they picketed for higher wages and better health care.

More than two dozen employees carried signs and walked up and down the street while chanting for fair wages, dignity and respect, proper healthcare benefits, retirement, safe staffing, and hazard pay. The group dynamics changed as employees came off duty and joined the picketers. Members of the Machinists Union joined the marchers in a show of solidarity.

Almost two years ago Highland Park workers organized a union chapter with the 1199 SEIU United Healthcare Workers in the hope of improving care and working conditions at the facility. According to the SEIU, despite months of negotiations, management has refused to agree on contract terms typical of other nursing homes in the region.

Highland Administrator Blake Astocardo could not be reached for comment on the situation and was not immediately available by phone.

However, spokesman for the SEIU, Alfred Hill, was on the picket line with the employees and made himself available to the press. He said the picket was informational to get the plight of the employees to the people. And depending on the reaction of the business owners, Excelsior, they were ready to picket again or even go on strike.

However, the health care workers do not want to strike at this point in time.

Nurse Cindy Costello, who has worked at the facility for seven years said, "This is an informational walk to let people know what is happening here and to let the owners know how we are feeling."

She went on to describe the situation at the facility saying that for the last two years they have been working shorthanded each shift with at most (during the day) five nurses and six aides to care for the 75 to 80 residents of the facility.

"It’s never been this bad before. People are sick of working shorthanded. People can’t afford to work here, and we’ve had several people quit," she said. "The owners don’t seem to care," she concluded.

Costello went on to claim that there is a disparity between what employees in Wellsville are paid and how much employees are paid in more urban facilities owned by Excelsior.

"It is like the owners think we’re not as valuable as their other employees, so they don’t have to pay us as much and they don’t have to negotiate with us in good faith," she said.

Striking for higher wages and better benefits is not something the local employees want to do Costello said.

"If we went on strike who wound take care of our residents?" she asked.

There are 80 to 85 health care workers at the Highland facility and all, except for Registered Nurses are part of the union.

"We will maintain the fight until we reach a fair contract," Hill said.