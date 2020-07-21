Indian Pines Park swimming area closed

The swimming area of Indian Pines Park in Penn Yan was closed at 10:45 this morning after a report of a blue-green algae was confirmed, says Village of Penn Yan Recreation Director Dan Doyle.

Red Jacket Park's swimming area remains open, as does Keuka Lake State Park near Branchport. Keuka College's Nemo Point remains closed due to COVID-19 restrictions.

This is the first report on Keuka Lake. Blue-green algae has been officially reported at Canandaigua and at various places on Cayuga Lake as well as other Finger Lakes. No sightings have been reported on Seneca Lake as of yet.