Yates County Department of Health would like to remind residents to continue taking your children for routine well-child visits and vaccine visits.

Many children have missed their scheduled well-child visits. During these visits, the recommended vaccines are given. Vaccines help provide immunity before being exposed to diseases. Missing these important vaccines could mean an increase in diseases we have not seen in a while. Some of these diseases include measles, influenza (flu), and whooping cough (pertussis). Keeping on schedule will help to prevent other outbreaks among young children during the COVID-19 pandemic.

To protect your children and the public against vaccine preventable diseases:

• Do not skip appointments. Schedule your child’s routine visit and vaccines, especially if under the age of 2 years.

• Let your child’s doctor know if you have questions or concerns. They will check your child’s development.

• For the safety of your family, ask your doctor’s office about the steps they are taking to keep your family healthy when you visit.

For more information on Childhood Vaccinations (Birth -18 years old), please visit www.cdc.gov/vaccines/parents/index.html.