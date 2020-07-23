PYTCo. Summer Youth Theatre Camp virtual show premier July 25

Despite the ongoing challenges of COVID-19 the Penn Yan Theatre Company (PYTCo.) has been able to find a way to still host their summer youth theatre camp with social distancing. This year, camp director Dusty Baker, coined the camp “Back to Basics” Theatre Workshops and Virtual Show. Over the past three weeks 35 area youth ranging from grades 2-9 have been meeting in two small-group sessions in the studio space on the second floor of the Lowns building thanks to a gracious donation by Carl Schwartz.

During their time together, Baker brought in several guest presenters to teach the kids about the many components of theatre beyond just acting on stage. Guest presenters included PYTCo. Board Members Ray Crosby-Willis (sound), Becky Prine (production) and David Smith (scenic design) as well as other friends of PYTCo.: Sara Lyon (lighting), Melissa Green (costuming and make up, Jessica Rhodes (music), and Shari Hassos (choreography).

When they weren’t in sessions, campers were hard at work with Baker directly working on developing their characters and scenes for their upcoming virtual production of “Super Happy Awesome News” performed in special arrangement with Beat by Beat Press. Like PYTCo.'s previous virtual production, the children were placed into two casts with two shows set to premier this coming weekend.

The shows will premier on PYTCo’s Facebook page “Live” on Saturday, July 25 with the “PYTCo. Players” premiering at 6:30 p.m. and “Sampson Players” at 7:30 p.m. Donations to PYTCo. as virtual admission tickets are greatly appreciated help offset production costs, and can be made at www.PYTCO.org/donate.

If you can't see it "opening night," you can view “Super Happy Awesome News” on PYTCo.'s on their Facebook page later and on YouTube.