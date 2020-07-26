The City of Corning switched from a mayor-commission form of government to a professional management form of government in 1995

CORNING - The city is in a much better place with professional management versus a mayor-commission form of government, said Frank Coccho, a longtime city councilman who served on the city management form of government committee in the mid-1990s.

Tom Dimitroff, a longtime city historian and a member of the former city management form of government committee, agreed.

"The city manager form of government is much more professional. It is much more organized, and the city is very complex," Dimitroff said. "It needs a professional to handle all the different aspects, including negotiating with all the different employees and departments. It’s a much better form of government than the strong mayor-commission type."

The city’s first City Manager Suzanne Kennedy was hired April 18, 1995, the second and current City Manager Mark Ryckman was hired July 5, 1997.

"Corning has been very fortunate to have two strong leaders since we passed the city manager form of government, and it won't take you long to make a list of the accomplishments that have been achieved," Dimitroff said. "Especially under Ryckman."

Ryckman said one of the city’s greatest accomplishments as a community over the past 25 years has been the expansion of the city’s business improvement district to include a wide range of services.

"This includes marketing, special events, sign design, window displays, enhanced police patrols, Christmas lights, grant administration, and retail recruitment and retention," Ryckman said. "The Gaffer District has become a source of pride for the community and increased tourism dollars."

Coccho, who has served on the City Council for the past 30 years, about five years prior to the change to the city manager form of government, said since the change he noticed a great deal of improvement.

"I was part of the hiring of Kennedy and Ryckman," Coccho said. "I was very pleased with the performances, especially Ryckman. I was part of the hiring committee of Mark (Ryckman). He impressed me with his youth, resume and the many good ideas he offered, and I haven’t been disappointed. I’m very pleased with his performance."

Warren Blackwell, a former councilman and a member of the city management form of government committee, said the council in the mid-1990s needed a city manager form of government.

"So we hired Kennedy and she came in for a couple years and did a good job," Blackwell said. "Then we hired Mark (Ryckman) and I think he has done a super job and I think the city taxpayers should know that."

In the 1990’s, the city experienced a series of double-digit tax levy increases and near elimination of the general fund balance and reserve funds, officials said. These difficulties in financial performance resulted from a lack of professional management, which led to a change in the city’s form of government.

In 1995, the city moved from a mayor-commission form of government to the council-manager plan.

"The council-manager form of government brings with it a highly-trained management professional, with responsibility for preparing the budget, directing day-to-day operations, hiring and firing personnel, and serving as the council's chief policy advisor, said Corning Mayor Bill Boland. "Over the years I have been on the City Council it has proven highly effective in supporting the City Council in focusing on its central role and responsibility of developing and setting policy."

City officials compared property levy increases for the last ten years of the mayor-commission form of government with the past ten years of city manager form of government. The average tax levy increase was 15.38 percent compared to 4.08 percent.

Ryckman said since changing to a professional form of government, a few of our other organizational accomplishments include:

• Increasing the City’s bond rating from A3 to A1.

• Increasing our General Fund Balance from $133,208 in fiscal year 1995 to $2,056,564 in fiscal year 2019.

• Increased overall fund balances and reserves from $145,455 in fiscal year 1995 to $7,992,749 in fiscal year 2019.

• Continually improving internal controls and increasing financial transparency.

• Securing over $40 Million of grant and private sector contributions.

• Reducing our full-time workforce by 33.5 percent (149 to 102) while still maintaining service levels.

• Securing long-term labor contracts to provide stability for our remaining workforce and predictability in estimating expenses.

• Developing a 5-year Capital Improvement Plan which is updated annually.

• Reducing our fleet size by 19.5 percent.

• Establishing water and sewer services as enterprise funds to make them self-supporting.

• Developing a descending block structure for water and sewer rates to more appropriately

allocate charges based on the amount of use and the size of our systems.

• Consolidating the Senior Center and Recreation Department to provide savings while expanding programs.

• Transitioning the library from an inter-municipal library system to an association library to provide the library with a stable funding stream.

Ryckman said since he was appointed in 1997, the city has experienced challenging economic times, but have avoided double-digit tax increases through proper financial planning and consistently strong management.

"This hasn’t been easy and required a few years of above average tax levy increases; adjustments to user fees and charge backs; a reduction of our full-time workforce; and careful management of fund balances and reserves," Ryckman said.