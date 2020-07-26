GENESEO — At the Livingston County Board of Supervisors meeting on July 22, the Livingston County Employee United Way Campaign Coordinators announced via video presentation that county employees raised $35,886.66 to help advance the United Way of Livingston County’s mission.

This year’s United Way of Livingston County campaign was titled MISSION 2020 and focused on building a stronger Livingston County for all by standing united for:

· Health: Build a healthy community where people have their basic needs met, safe places to live, and social and emotional connections that positively impact their life.

· Education: Give our youth a launching pad with the support they need to grow and thrive during out-of-school time.

· Economic Mobility: Help local people take flight with the necessary tools and opportunities to increase their income and improve financial stability.

Maureen Wheeler, Livingston County’s Deputy Director of Economic Development and Chair of the Livingston County Employee United Way Campaign, stated, "The 18 local agencies that are supported by United Way of Livingston County are trying to address greater-than-ever before needs with significantly less funding. Every dollar raised truly makes a difference. While the timing of this year’s campaign presented unique challenges, our county employees graciously contributed over $35,000 toward our goal. On behalf of the Campaign Coordinators, I would like to express a heartfelt thanks to Livingston County employees for giving back to our community."