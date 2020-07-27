Child Care Aware of Steuben and Schuyler will offer training opportunities Aug. 8, 11, 13 and 18 at the Bath location, 117 E. Steuben St.

Classes will be CPR/first aid Aug. 8, a registration orientation Aug. 11, Peace in Your Program on Aug. 13 and Difficult Conversations on Aug. 18.

These opportunities are designed to provide participants with the quality indicators that support school readiness for children enroll in their programs.

Personalized on-site training and technical assistance are also available by request.

For information: proactioninc.org/cca.