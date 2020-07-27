DANSVILLE — The Village of Dansville is doing its part to combat the spread of the coronavirus.

That was the consensus among local officials at the village board’s first July meeting of trustees. Mayor Peter Vogt said the majority of village residents have been complying with public health orders to wear masks when social distancing is not possible.

“The stores are doing their thing, the restaurants are doing their thing,” Vogt said. “Most people when they go into those facilities do properly protect themselves and others. A lot of people do wear them on the streets or at least have them available so when they stop and talk they can have them.”

The state Department of Health recently increased the consequences for violations of state-mandated face-covering and social-distancing policies. The agency updated its emergency regulations to include a maximum $1,000 fine for businesses that allow patrons to enter or remain on their premises without wearing masks or practicing social distancing. The emergency measure also subjects non-compliant patrons to a maximum $1,000 fine per violation.

The fines would be issued after an investigation carried out either by the state or county health departments, said state health department spokesperson Erin Silk. A business charged with a violation would have an opportunity to request a hearing before an administrative law judge, she said.

Dansville officials see no problems locally.

“We’re definitely doing a good thing here in Livingston County. I think everyone’s trying to do their best. Of course there will always be people that don’t want to abide,” said Trustee Dan Rittenhouse, noting businesses are private establishments that have the right to refuse service.

Trustee Floyd Sick noted he recently saw a group of four ladies having coffee and conversation at Babcock Park while social distancing.

“It’s good to see that people are trying hard,” Sick said.

Arresting rumors

Dansville Police Sgt. Shannon Griese addressed rumors swirling in regards to new furniture for the police department. Griese said contrary to idle speculation, the lack of delivery is not a punishment for the police force and the department is not disbanding. The furniture delivery has simply been delayed.

“Nothing like that is true. We’re just waiting for the new furniture to come,” Griese said. “We tried to get ahead and do everything correct, and unfortunately due to a delivery conflict the company had to push it back.”

“We are not defunding the police department,” said Mayor Vogt.

On the contrary, Griese reported Dansville police answered 571 calls of service in June.

“Everything is running smooth,” he said.

Rittenhouse commended the department for only amassing 12 hours of overtime in June.

The ambulance made 102 runs in the month of June. Trustees briefly discussed the possibility of replacing an older ambulance, which is 14-15 years old.

The fire department made 18 calls in June, bringing its total to 112 for the year. Nine of the calls were in the village, bringing that total to 56. Response time getting trucks out remains just over two minutes.