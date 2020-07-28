Live music is back!

Grab your lawn chairs and face masks and head out to the Finger Lakes Museum Wednesday, July 29 from 6:30–8:30 p.m. as the Yates Concert Series, in conjunction with the Finger Lakes Museum, present The Kate and Dave Duo in a free performance of jazz, blues and contemporary favorites in a safe and beautiful outdoor environment at the museum’s Creekside Center. In case of rain, the performance will be given inside the Creekside Center building.

Turn into the Museum entrance from Route 54A in Branchport at the FLM sign (directly opposite the Branchport Library), proceed straight until you reach a fork in the road. Take the right at the fork to the Creekside Center, and park in any of multiple locations.

Having had to cancel the traditional Concerts on the Courthouse Lawn this summer because of the pandemic, the Yates Concert Series is looking forward to providing a series of safe, limited size outdoor musical performances in various Yates County venues Wednesday evenings throughout August. Wednesday August 5th our performance will take place 6:30–8:30 at the Dresden Gazebo. Future concert details can be found on the YCS Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/yatesconcertseries/ as they become available.