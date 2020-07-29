BELMONT — New York state is behind on payments to Allegany County, and local legislators are trying to collect.

On Monday, the Board of Legislators passed a resolution calling on Gov. Andrew Cuomo and the Division of Budget to release overdue payments to the county, which total over $6 million.

The resolution notes that the state has been "extraordinarily delinquent" in the payment of claims to the county "through the provision of mandated services, specific State legislation, or contractual relationships Allegany County entered into with New York State." Some of the claims are more than four months past due.

The county stated that continued delinquency may make the county unable to administer state mandated services, and that "continued delinquency gravely impedes the county’s ability to gain monetary interest on its general fund balance through prudent investment."

"This is just one resolution in a long list that should be out there requesting that the governor take care of his obligations in forwarding money not only from the state but also I understand there’s funds from the federal government as well that have been held up," said Legislator David Decker (R-Cuba). "Get that out to the counties where it’s supposed to be. It’s just another attempt by the governor to hold the counties hostage at a time when they should not be."

Counties have been left wondering when these funds will materialize with state coffers taking a hit due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

If the state’s 2021 fiscal year financial plan falls out of balance by more than 1 percent, Gov. Cuomo has the power to make reductions to appropriations in the budget.

Also this week, the New York State Association of Counties (NYSAC) released an updated economic impact report that shows counties and New York City facing a "catastrophic" $13.5 billion loss in revenue over two fiscal years that could lead to significant cuts to services and permanent layoffs, slowing the economic recovery and threatening gains made against the virus.

NYSAC criticized the new economic stimulus plan put forth by Senate Republicans, claiming it fails to deliver aid to state and local governments.

"Counties have reached a critical juncture in which the loss of revenue due to reduced economic activity and increased expenses from COVID-19 response have pushed them to the breaking point. Without direct, flexible state and local aid, counties across the state will be forced to cut local services and programs including transportation infrastructure improvement projects, services like county libraries and parks, senior meals on wheels, and human service programs benefiting thousands of New Yorkers," said John F. Marren, President of the New York State Association of Counties and Chairman of the Ontario County Board of Supervisors.

Takeaways from the report include:

— Sales tax is the number one source of county revenue for nearly half of all counties and averages over 20 percent of local revenue

— Over the next 12 months NYSAC projects sales tax losses could be between $1 billion to $1.3 billion for the 57 counties (not including New York City). Including New York City, the sales tax losses over the next 12 months could reach $3.2 billion

— Hotel Occupancy taxes are down nearly 80 percent in most counties since COVID

— Gaming Revenues have stopped completely since COVID. For the next year NYSAC expects these revenue losses to range between $57 million to $86 million

The report also notes that State and local governments are major employers and provide nearly 12 percent of all U.S. jobs.

"Part of the economic recovery is investing in America’s future. We are out of time—Congress must act to provide significant aid to states and counties and they must do it now. State and local governments compromise nearly 15% of the gross domestic product. Without federal assistance, counties will have no choice but to make layoffs permanent and eliminate local services – risking the health and well-being of our most vulnerable residents and jeopardizing the fragile economic recovery," said Stephen J. Acquario, NYSAC Executive Director.