HORNELL — The Hornell Chapter #620, Women of the Moose, held its Activities and Sports Committee Chapter Activity Meeting on July 8. The meeting was called to order by Senior Regent Cheryl Dobson. The Opening Prayer was given by Junior Regent Pat Burse, followed by the Pledge to the Flag.

Lory Raub is chair of the Activities and Sports Committee. The brochure from Women of the Moose International Headquarters detailing the special project of this committee was read. Monies donated will benefit the Mooseheart Girls’ Athletic Program. The sports program for the Mooseheart “Lady Ramblers” includes participation in basketball, volleyball, track and bowling.

The fundraiser for this committee was the chicken barbecue held on June 14, along with three other committees. Checks were presented for the Mooseheart Girls’ Athletic Program and for the Women of the Moose Scholarship and Maintenance Fund.

The Nine O’Clock Ceremony was held, followed by the Endowment Fund collection.

The report of the receipts and expenditures, as well as the current balances in the the Chapter’s bank accounts, since the last meeting was given by Recorder Darlene Krupp. The monthly audit was found to be true and accurate and was sent to International Headquarters. Donations during the month included scholarships given to four graduating high school seniors.

The minutes of the June Installation of Officers, Appointed Officers and Chairmen, as well as the minutes of the Second Meeting of the Month, held on June 24, were read by Secretary/Treasurer Janice Wood and approved.

It was announced that: all N.Y.S. Moose Association Sports Tournaments have been canceled for the remainder of 2020, due to the COVID-19 pandemic; and the new Deputy Grand Regent for the N.Y.S. Women of the Moose is Dorie Re from Genesee Valley-Henrietta Chapter. She will be installed at the State conference in September in Rochester.

Thank you notes were read from the Hornell Humane Society for a memorial donation and from McKenzie Hall for the Lodge/Chapter Scholarship Award she received.

Correspondence from International Headquarters was read. “One Moose” was approved by the delegates to the virtual Moose International Convention held on June 24-25. “One Moose” gives equal rights and privileges to ALL members. Chapter co-workers will be able to serve on local, State and International Moose boards in positions that previously were only held by Lodge brothers. The changes will take full effect on May 1, 2021.

The Closing was given, followed by adjournment.

The Second Meeting of the Month was called to order on July 22 by Senior Regent Cheryl Dobson. The Opening Prayer was given by Junior Regent Pat Burse, followed by the Pledge to the Flag.

Two new co-workers were approved for membership in July.

The Nine O’Clock Ceremony was held, followed by the Endowment Fund collection.

The financial verification since the previous meeting was given by Recorder Darlene Krupp.

The minutes of the Board of Officers’ meeting and the Chapter Activity meeting, both held on July 8, were read by Secretary/Treasurer Janice Wood and approved.

The reports of the Activities and Sports Committee were read and approved and will be sent to Women of the Moose International Headquarters, along with checks for the committee special project, the Women of the Moose Scholarship and Maintenance Fund and the Endowment Fund.

It was announced that: the application fee for new members will be waived from July 1-September 30; and a special offering is being made for co-workers who wish to purchase a life membership. Contact Recorder Darlene Krupp (607-259-9128) for information.

A thank you note from Kaden Helmer for the Lodge/Chapter Scholarship he received was read.

International correspondence was read, which included a letter from Grand Chancellor Barbara McPherson informing the Chapter that they have qualified for the Award of Achievement for the 2019-20 Chapter year, and a letter of congratulations to Julie Trax informing her that she has qualified for the Green Cap Award, which will be presented at the State conference in September in Rochester. These awards signify that the Chapter, and Julie as Senior Regent, completed all of the necessary duties and obligations for this past Chapter year.

The Closing was given, followed by adjournment.

The next Chapter meeting will be held on Aug. 12.