Proposal, which requires state approval, would also allow parents to opt to keep kids at home

PAINTED POST | The Corning-Painted Post School District is proposing a hybrid reopening plan that would have groups of students spend two days a week in a classroom and three days a week in off-site (‘virtual) instruction.

The plan, which still requires approval from state officials, would also allow parents to opt into full off-site, at-home instruction -- with some limitations.

In a presentation Thursday to the Board of Education, Superintendent Michelle Caulfield said the decision to split students into two groups comes down to pure math.

"If you wanted every single kid to come back, there would have to be additional space," Caulfield.

As part of the presentation, a comparison showed a high school classroom as it had been used in the past, with 26 desks, alongside the same room set up with social distancing requirements met -- it now allows only 9 desks.

Under the plan, an "A" group of students would attend class in person Monday and Tuesday, and attend from home Wednesday through Friday. A "B" group would attend from home Monday through Wednesday, then be in class Thursday and Friday.

The groups would be determined largely by geography, Caulfield said.

"Transportation has been the biggest driver of our whole process," she told the board.

She noted that a full-size school bus can only transport 20-26 children while maintaining social distancing -- less than half-capacity.

The district’s Transportation Department will also have much less flexibility to accommodate individual students, because of how tightly-managed the plan is.

Caulfield said students will be assigned to bus seats, and pick-ups and drop-offs must be consistent.

The tight constraints are even more important when the question remains whether bus drivers, who tend to be of ages that put them at high risk from COVID-19, will want to return to work.

For those families who choose fully off-site instruction, there will be strict requirements.

The family must certify that they have adequate internet access, and commit to having students attend classes ‘virtually’ just as they would if in school.

"This will be the biggest change families will have to deal with in coming back to school," Caulfield said. "This fall, attendance has to be taken every day, whether it is in-person or virtual. That will be a challenge for families."

Students attending from off-site, whether part-time or full-time, will be tuning into live classes being conducted at the school.

It’s a change from the spring approach, where students were given work and reading materials, and allowed to work on their own schedule, at their own pace.

Attendance isn’t the only area where the state is providing no allowances for COVID-19 restrictions.

"We have 900 students in our district who have special education needs," Caulfield said. "They have to have their IEPs met whether we are [meeting] in-person or not."

Work is still underway for one problem that’s unchanged from the spring.

"We know about 15 percent of our families do not have adequate internet or internet at all," Caulfield noted. "Fifteen percent doesn’t sound like a lot, but 15 percent for us is 500 kids."

Officials know that’s just one of many questions that remains to be answered.

"We can’t really answer the hundreds of questions parents will have until we know that we [have state approval to] do this, and until we know what the numbers are," board member Victoria Zingler said.

A more complete version of the district’s reopening proposal is online at https://www.corningareaschools.com/Content/reopening.

Officials said updates will be posted there regularly.