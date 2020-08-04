Monthly report shows fire, medical calls were both above average during the month

HORNELL — City of Hornell firefighters stepped up to greater demand for their services in July, answering 361 calls during the month, including 55 fire reports.

While July 2019 was a similarly busy month, with 365 total calls, only 34 were for fires.

“Usually we run around 35-40 a month,” commented Hornell Fire Chief Frank Brzozowski. “Historically, that’s about our average, so that’s up a little bit.”

While the department handled its usual assortment of automatic alarms, carbon monoxide checks and odor investigations, firefighters also responded to several nuisance fires and to much more serious fare as well.

Some good fortune played a role in preventing any of July’s fires from turning into a tragedy.

“We had a couple that, fortunately the people were home, that could have been more serious,” Brzozowski said. “There was one microwave fire, one that was a small stove fire. One was a burning outlet. Had the smoke detectors not worked in the house, or had somebody not been there, it probably could have gotten a lot bigger than it was. They got called in right away.”

In one case, tenants in an upstairs unit smelled smoke coming from downstairs and immediately called the fire department.

Brzozowski added, “All three of those could have been a lot worse. Those are ones we like where you can say, ‘Good stop!’”

On the ambulance side, Hornell EMTs handled a variety of different situations, including a drowning in Fremont, seven drug overdoses, 34 general sick calls, 35 people who fell, 16 seizure reports, 15 traffic accidents, 19 for chest pain or cardiac arrest and more than 50 transfers to out-of-town medical facilities.

“There’s been a lot of ATV accidents. A lot of overdoses. It’s just been crazy lately,” Brzozowski said. “I don’t know, good weather, everybody going outside, everybody spreading their wings a little bit due to the COVID and everything and the weather change. They’ve been getting out.”

“Historically, we’re anywhere from 250, 255 to 275 ambulance calls per month. That is kind of a norm for us.”

The transfers made up the highest percentage of July’s ambulance action at 17 percent of all calls. Curiously, responses for patients who fell was 11.4 percent of all calls during the month.

“There has been a lot of hip injuries, but it doesn’t seem like it’s because they’re elderly and have their walkers. It seems to be the tripping on the curb, ‘I missed the sidewalk,’ slipped on the mud – freaky things. I’ve had two people that blew an ankle out just because they got on uneven pavement,” Brzozowski said.

The Hornell Fire Department roster includes 22 firefighters/EMTs, with one position not occupied at the current time. The department’s newest hire, Cameron McConnell, was introduced last week.

McConnell holds an associate’s degree in Fire Protection and also earned an EMT basic certification.

With the changing responsibilities of small city fire departments, new hires often have college degrees and emergency medical training before their first day.

“Like every other job, it’s changing,” Brzozowski said. “We used to bring a guy in off the streets who passed a civil service test. We trained him here in the building on how to be a fireman, and that was the basis of what they did years ago. Then we got more into the ambulance and doing ambulance transports, and then we got into the para-medicine. So now, as with every other job, you’re looking more for the people that have degrees – the associate’s degrees in fire science, the paramedics, any advance care medicine — because that’s where the job’s going.

“It’s more about public safety with healthcare the way it is, taking care of people in these smaller communities, the overdoses, you name it, everything we have to deal with, you’ve got to be more medically savvy nowadays.”