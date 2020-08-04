Yates County’s 54th case of COVID-19 was reported to Public Health Friday, July 31, and the 55th and 56th Monday, Aug. 3, according to Deputy Director Sara Christensen.

One prior case was reported July 22 who is an employee of the Penn Yan Manor, which had had no positive test results prior to that among employees or residents. Christensen says no others at the Manor have tested positive.

One case who was hospitalized was released over the weekend. Currently, 15 positive cases or close contacts are in quarantine. There are 183 people in the precautionary travellers’ quarantine reported by airport arrivals or self-reported, who are in daily contact with health officials during their 14-day quarantine via phone calls and text messages.

According to the governor’s office, New York conducted 58,961 tests Aug. 1, bringing the total to over 6 million diagnostic tests since March. Of the tests Saturday, just 0.9% (531) tested positive. Only three New Yorkers died the same day; 556 were hospitalized (the lowest number since the crisis began) with just 143 in ICUs statewide with only 71 intubated.