Clarksville fire chief raises issues with radio coverage in Allegany County

BELMONT — A lingering easement issue in Alfred is holding up a radio tower project in Allegany County and endangering public safety, Clarksville Fire District Chief Scott Sharp told the Public Safety Committee Wednesday.

Sharp said the Clarksville area as well as other parts of the county have severe deficiencies in radio coverage as the county waits for its new towers to come online. Sharp pointed to the November double-homicide on Courtney Hollow Road to highlight the problem. Seven fire departments and State Police responded to the incident, but all struggled to communicate both on scene and with dispatch.

"It’s finally come to the point where the public is at risk now because our radio communications are so poor," Sharp said. "We had an incident back in November that turned into a double-homicide. It very well could have been an active shooter situation. We had no radio communication on scene. There ended up being one unit that showed up on scene, one of Cuba’s assistant chiefs, who could communicate with county. Nobody else could communicate with county or on scene."

Sharp also cited a major July 4 response about a mile from the November incident on Courtney Hollow Road that again featured very poor radio reception for first responders. Sharp filed a complaint regarding the lack of radio coverage late last year.

The Clarksville fire chief asked the county, specifically the Sheriff’s Department, which is in charge of radio communications, to come up with a Plan B to work around the delay in Alfred.

"Something needs to happen before somebody gets hurt or killed," Sharp said, asking if the county could bring the other six new towers online without Alfred.

"In my opinion that should’ve been done two years ago when they knew there was an easement issue in Alfred. I guess a lot of people didn’t realize there were radio issues going on in the county. I’m looking for answers and looking for action to be taken sooner rather than later."

Undersheriff Kevin Monroe agreed that Clarksville is a problem, but challenged the idea that reception is an issue in much of the county. Monroe said the radio system has taken 3,700 police call transmissions in the last month, 356 for fire, and roughly 1,000 for EMS, stating the county’s phone would be "ringing off the hook" if the issue was widespread.

"We’re very well aware of the situation in Clarksville. I don’t think it’s a systemic problem throughout Allegany County," Monroe said. "We know we have issues in Canaseraga. There’s a new tower up there. Clarksville sits in a very isolated area. Yes, there’s been a problem. I believe the Public Safety Committee is aware of the situation with the Alfred tower. It has nothing to do with the Sheriff’s Office dragging their heels or anything. The committee knows where the problem sits, it sits in Alfred."

County Administrator Carissa Knapp said the county attorney and county administrator have "pursued the Alfred matter very diligently" over the last few years.

It would cost the county $40,000 to hook up the other six new towers and then bring Alfred online at a later date. Radio tech Matt Evans said the new radio system will hopefully solve most of Clarksville’s coverage issues, but 100 percent coverage may never be achieved given the geography of the area.

In the meantime, the Sheriff’s office agreed to conduct a check of the radios in Clarksville.

"This is a serious issue we have right now, and $40,000 is nothing compared to losing a life," said Deputy Coordinator Shaun Taylor. "It doesn’t matter how you look at it. We’ve got to do something to get everybody to work together and start getting straight answers and make sure the answers go to everyone."