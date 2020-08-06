State Troopers are seeking the public's help in apprehending a suspect driving a gray Honda sedan

New York State Police are requesting the public’s assistance identifying a person of interest, involving a recent theft at The Glenora Winery.

The manager of the winery told State Police that a black male with a grey beard came into the winery on Wednesday August 5th at 11:30 a.m. The man is described as approximately 6ft tall, slightly balding, heavy set and wore a green shirt with tan khaki shorts.

The man allegedly walked around the store and ordered some wine at the front desk. He then grabbed a shirt and concealed an SPCA donation jar containing over $ 50 in donations. The man was unable to complete the wine transaction as his credit card was declined multiple times. He then left the store with the shirt and donation jar still in his possession, to use the ATM machine just outside the store. He proceeded to get in his car and leave.

Police were unable to get a video or a photo of the man, but after canvassing several other wineries nearby, Miles Winery stated they also had a similar incident take place and saw the man leave in a grey Honda sedan.

State Police are asking the public if they can provide any information regarding this individual to please call the New State Police station in Dundee at 607-243-5133.