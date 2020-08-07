The Finger Lakes Museum (FLM) is committed to providing the same fun and excitement of the Annual Paddle Keuka 5K, traditionally held on the first Saturday in August. This year’s race marks the 5th year of this annual race but there’s an interesting twist as this year’s race is going virtual. In this year’s Paddle Keuka Challenge, participants can choose from one of three courses in which to participate: 1 mile, 3 miles or 6 miles. Race maps are available on the Finger Lakes Museum website and participants complete the course on their own time between now and August 15th. Race results are self-reported in an online form on the Museum’s website and winners of the race will be announced at the end of August. An additional fun detail of this year’s race is that all course lengths are the same cost and the courses can be redone time and time again for the $25 entry fee! Did you do a great job on the 1 mile? Give your paddling skills a challenge with the 3 mile course! Do you think you can beat your 6 mile time by a minute? Try it again! All participants will receive a Finger Lakes Museum lanyard and whistle, perfect for keeping safe while paddling on the water. Online weekly results are posted to assist participants in keeping track of their submissions. The Paddle Keuka 5K might look a little different this year but the spirit of this annual event is alive and well with the new Paddle Keuka Challenge. Details, registration and race time submission forms are available at www.FingerLakesMuseum.org/programs-events.

The Finger Lakes Museum is a 501(c)(3), not-for-profit organization and is chartered by the New York State Education Department. See www.FingerLakesMuseum.org for more information or to contribute.