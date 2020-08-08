Predicted $7 million budget gap due to Coronavirus pandemic

The continuing COVID-19 outbreak has created challenges for most higher education institutions across the country.

As a result of the uncertainty caused by the pandemic, Keuka College is projecting a revenue shortfall for the coming fiscal year. In response, the College has implemented several measures to close the projected $7 million budget gap while simultaneously ensuring its students continue to receive the best education possible at Keuka College.

The measures, based in part on feedback from the College community through a series of surveys, included layoffs, furloughs, pay cuts, and the elimination of undersubscribed academic and co-curricular programs.

Any students enrolled in the affected academic programs prior to the start of the Fall 2020 semester will still be able to earn degrees in these disciplines from Keuka College.

Finally, the College has discontinued its courses in theater, a program that has not been offered as a major, minor, or concentration for a number of years.

“None of these reductions was easy, nor were they made lightly,” said College President Amy Storey. “The College agonized over every decision. But the unfortunate reality is that without taking these tough but necessary steps, we couldn’t ensure the continued viability of the College during the ongoing pandemic.”

There is opportunity for theater-minded students to organize a theater club – though on-stage productions, like those everywhere, will be limited by social-distancing constraints.

“We’ll also advise any students interested in theater to explore opportunities with the Penn Yan Theatre Company, which is staging virtual productions,” said Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs Dr. Brad Fuster. “And there’s always the possibility, once we get on the other side of this pandemic and the dust has settled, of offering theater courses again in the future.”

The College, which plans to begin on-campus instruction on Aug. 24, successfully filed an extensive Reopening Plan with the state Health Department this month. College officials have been working all summer to put in place a series of practices and protocols intended to ensure the health and safety of students, faculty, and staff while delivering the exceptional education students expect and deserve.