Clearing up some of the confusion about voting in this year’s election

WELLSVILLE — In the middle of a epidemic that shows no signs of disappearing by the fall presidential election, voters and politicians are wondering whether to vote by mail or go to the polls on Nov. 3.

Listening to the rhetoric, many people are under the impression that they will automatically receive a ballot in the mail to fill out and place in a drop box or mail in. While that may be true in some states, it isn’t true in New York State according to Barbara Broughton, one of two Deputy Election Commissioners for Allegany County.

She said Allegany County voters have three choices, vote at their designated polling place on Election Day Nov. 3 or request an absentee ballot for mail-in purposes or vote early at the Board of Elections office in Belmont.

"There are no ballots being automatically sent out to registered voters," she emphasized.

While using an absentee ballot usually requires a reason for being absentee, such as military postings or illness, "This year we’re awaiting Governor Cuomo to sign an executive order allowing absentee voting in lieu of the Covid-19 epidemic," Broughton said. "I have no doubt that he will sign the order," she added.

Absentee ballots must be requested. Broughton advises requesting the ballots as soon as possible.

She explained that registered voters can request an absentee ballot by phone or by going to the Board of Elections website at alleganyco.com and clicking on Board of Elections and following the instructions.

She said that if absentee/mail-in ballots are requested by phone (585-268-9295/9294) the person will be asked a series of questions to verify that they are a registered voter in Allegany County. Such requests, she said, "Should be made as soon as possible."

She explained that absentee ballots "are just like the ballots people will be using at the polls," and will be sent out to the people who request them in the middle of October. The ballots may then be filled out and sent back to the office; postmarked no later than Nov. 3. Incoming absentee/mail-in ballots must be received at the office no later than Nov. 10. Absentee/mail-in ballots may also be dropped off in person at the polls or at the Board of Elections Office on Election Day.

Absentee/mail-in ballots, which will start coming in daily after they are received, she said, will not be counted until after the polls close. They will then be counted by a bi-partisan team consisting of both Democrats and Republicans to ensure authenticity. Broughton said that for each election or primary, the county receives up to 1,600 absentee/mail-in ballots.

While it is not that difficult to obtain and mail-in a ballot to avoid any contamination and crowds on Election Day, Broughton said that for some, it will be much easier to just cast their ballot early at the Board of Elections Office located in Belmont at 8 Willets Ave. behind the former St. Phillips Episcopal Church.

"Early Voting is an in-person option if voters aren’t able to make it to the poll site due to Covid-19 and choose to vote absentee. However, those who choose the early voting option should contact the office," Broughton said.

Early Voting will start on Oct. 24 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. and continue:

Sunday, Oct. 25th from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Monday, Oct. 26th from 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 27th from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 28th from 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 29th from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 30th from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 31st from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 1st from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

While massive mail-in voting may delay the outcome of the 2020 Presidential Election, it won’t be the first time.

"Starting after the Civil War, we get this expectation that we can learn the result of the election on election night because usually it's not too close and you can do that," said Edward Foley, director of the election law program at the Ohio State University Moritz College of Law.

He said the invention of the telegraph is what really started allowing newspaper editors to declare winners in the Wednesday morning headlines. When the television rolled around, election night became entertainment TV.

He continued, "Just four times in America's history has the country had to wait past the Wednesday after Election Day to find out who won the White House: 1876, 1884, 1916 and 2000.

"The 1876 election is the one of the most disputed in history. The results were ultimately settled by a commission just two days before the inauguration of Rutherford B. Hayes.

"In 1884 and 1916, concerns of voter fraud delayed the results for two weeks as lawyers validated ballots. Ultimately, Grover Cleveland and Woodrow Wilson won those elections, respectively.

"And 2000 brought the now-infamous race between George W. Bush and Vice President Al Gore who didn’t concede until Dec. 13 after the Supreme Court put a stop to the ongoing recounts in Florida."