CUBA — The Cuba Garlic Festival Committee and The Cuba Chamber of Commerce announced "with great regret" that the 2020 Cuba Garlic Festival has been canceled.

"After must research, we found that there are too many variables that are beyond our control related to hosting a safe and socially distanced event amid the COVID-19 Pandemic," said Cuba Chamber of Commerce President Kevin White. "We must think of the health and welfare of our sponsors, vendors, entertainers, volunteers, our own committee members, and attendees. Additionally we do not want to disappoint our attendees who have grown to love the festival, with the many changes that would be necessary.

"This really does "stink" that in 2020 we will not be able to promote our 16th Annual "Stinking Good Time." In 2021 we hope that we will be able to come back with a bigger and better festival."

While the Garlic Festival may be off until 2021, Cuba is still planning an event to draw in visitors in September.

"In light of this cancellation we are in the planning stages for a Farmers Open Air Market within the business district of the Village of Cuba, for local growers and artisan vendors," said White. "We are tentatively scheduling this market for Saturday Sept. 19 and Sunday, Sept. 20. Please watch for future details and contact the Chamber Office for your registration (585) 968-5654."