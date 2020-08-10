An ex-Navy officer remembers

He looks all of 14. But in fact he’s 24. My brother, Robert Littell, Alfred University alumnus later to become a world famous author of espionage fiction, is depicted preparing to take off from an aircraft carrier somewhere in the eastern Caribbean.

The date is the late 1950s; the ship, USS Valley Forge. Robert, then a Navy lieutenant on destroyer duty — he was not a pilot — had asked to hitch a ride on a Grumman subchaser’s training exercise. The carrier’s captain agreed.

Writing to me from his home in France, where he has lived for the past 50 years, Robert recalled “being catapulted into the sky” and flying in a V formation of seven planes of the Navy’s “Gray Wolves” anti-submarine squadron.

“I was in the last plane on the left wing of the V, and the pilot put our right wing a few meters from the tip of the plane next in line. Pretty hair-raising, but they all kept station like that as they circled over a big nearby island.”

Returning to the carrier, Robert related, “we came in for a landing on what, seen from the plane, looked like a matchbox floating in the sea. There were wires stretched across the flight deck and as you came in the last thing the pilot did as he dropped the tail hook was to apply full throttle, so that if he missed a wire he could take off again. The whole thing was quite thrilling.

“Later a helicopter flew me back to my destroyer — USS John R. Pierce — and as the chopper hovered I was winched down to the deck. It was one of my great adventures.”

There was a darker side to Robert’s naval career, one that has seared his memory. His ship had been deployed to the western Mediterranean.There was a gunnery exercise. “We were shooting at sleeves towed by a planes. I was in a forward gun mount peering through a sight to make sure that what we were shooting at was a sleeve and not the plane.

“Suddenly I heard screams in my earphones and realized something terrible had happened. I jumped out of my gun mount and raced back aft. Sailors were pulling dead and wounded out of the mount on the ship’s stern, which had opened like a can of sardines. One of the 5-inch guns (firing a projectile five-inches in diameter) had accidentally been double loaded and the resulting explosion killed four sailors and wounded and burned the other eight in the mount.

“As soon as I arrived, a medical corpsman — we had no doctor on board — handed me tubes of Vaseline. He told me to go down the deck and smear the ointment on the eyelids and eyebrows of the wounded, which were terribly burned. The Pierce pulled alongside a cruiser (it had doctors and a small hospital) and we began sending our injured over the side on a ship-to-ship highline (wire-and-pulley rig). One of them was my pal Jack Pierce, a young officer just out of the Naval Academy. Jack was the son of the World War II Medal of Honor winner for whom our ship was named. He eventually recovered from his injuries and returned to the Pierce.

“After the explosion we sailed back through the Mediterranean and crossed the Atlantic to the Philadelphia Naval Shipyard, where we went into dry dock. The remains of the old mount were lifted off, a new one was installed and in a month or two we sailed again on active service.”

And so ends my brother’s narrative. On a personal note I recall seeing or hearing a news bulletin about the tragedy. I knew of course that Robert was a junior officer on the destroyer and in all likelihood would have been engaged in gunnery exercises. I and our parents, in New York, had no way of knowing if he was safe or among the casualties. There was absolutely nothing we could do but wait for word. To our obvious relief, it came within hours. My brother had managed to get ashore in the French city of Cannes, where the Pierce briefly anchored before sailing for home.

“I am fine,” he cabled. “Not involved in accident.”

Alan Littell is former travel editor of The Sunday Spectator. He lives in Alfred.