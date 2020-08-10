Seven members of a Mennonite family were injured near Penn Yan after officials say a vehicle struck their horse and buggy as it was attempting to pass the family on Sunday.

Around 5:18 p.m. authorities responded to the area of 3520 East Sherman Hollow Road and found multiple people with serious injuries, including an infant and a 7-year-old boy.

Officials say Justin Niver, 24, of Penn Yan, was traveling westbound on the road and at the crest of the hill approached the horse and buggy driven by 33-year-old Mathew Sensenig, of Penn Yan.

According to Yates County Sheriff Ron Spike, as Niver was passing the horse and buggy another vehicle was heading eastbound and Niver's vehicle collided with the buggy.

Sensenig and all six of his family members in the buggy were ejected into a ditch and field.

Authorities said four helicopters arrived at the scene. Guthrie and LifeNet each transported one victim and Mercy Flight made two transports.

Sensenig and his wife sustained head injuries.

Their 7-year-old son is in critical condition and seven-month-old baby has internal injuries, according to Spike. Three other young boys in the family sustained unknown injuries.

All seven members of the Sensenig family were transported to the Strong Memorial Hospital Emergency room and Trauma Center in Rochester.

Early Monday morning, Spike said all seven members of the Sensenig family are in stable condition after medical treatment.

The horse was also seriously injured, authorities said. A veterinarian from Eastview Vet Clinic euthanized the horse at the scene.

Deputies and first responders from the Branchport, Keuka Park Fire Department, and the Office of Emergency Management responded.

Niver was not injured and no charges have been issued as of Monday morning. Police impounded his vehicle, a 2008 Malibu, and the investigation is ongoing.

