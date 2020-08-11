Chamber of Commerce holding community wide online auction

With the onset of COVID-19, the Yates County Chamber Board of Directors and Staff were unable to hold their Annual Dinner “Signs of Spring” March 14, along with the Silent and Live Auctions, which are always their largest fundraisers each year. The Chamber has opted to hold an online auction this year that is open to the public to participate in.

The auction will take place starting Monday, Aug. 10, and will be live until Friday, Aug. 21 at 5 p.m. Items up for bid were collected for the Annual Dinner all generously donated from local businesses. The online auction includes everything from home décor and household items, beauty and health products, local wine, various gift certificates and baskets, and so much more.

Chelsea Guererri, Director of Marketing of the Yates County Chamber stated, “The Chamber and local businesses have learned to pivot and change how we do things the past six months—and holding our auction online where it’s easy to access is a prime example of that. By doing it this way, we’re also able to open up bidding to the whole community. We feel it’s a win for everyone involved”.

The money raised will allow the Chamber to continue with programming efforts that benefit the entire Yates County community.

The Chamber would like to recognize and thank the Lyons National Bank as the Platinum Sponsor, Water Street Pharmacy & Village Drug, the Premier Sponsor, and the following businesses as Table Sponsors: Stork Insurance, Mozaic, Penn Yan Plumbing, Covert Security, Bank of the Finger Lakes, Yates Community Center and the Community Foundation. The 2020 auction would also not be possible without all the businesses who let the Yates Chamber keep their donated items.

The link to the online auction is www.32auctions.com/supportyates and is live Aug. 10.