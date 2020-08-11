Tonight’s Wednesday evening concert is at 6:30–8:30 p.m. at Dundee’s Seneca Street Park Gazebo where the Yates Concert Series presents a free performance by “Marilla and the Moonlighters”, a trio comprised of members of the popular Rochester group “Cool Club & the Lipker Sisters.”

The next concert Wednesday Aug. 19 is by Penn Yan’s own Rod Blumenau and his “Upstate Dixie Three” at the Indian Pines Park pavilion in Penn Yan from 6:30–8:30 p.m.

The final concert Wednesday, Aug. 26 brings this unusual summer of free music to a close with the country music band “High Country” appearing at the Finger Lakes Museum Creekside Center in Branchport from 6–8 p.m.

Attendees at all concerts should bring lawn chairs and face masks and arrive early to claim their 6 feet of space. Attendance will be limited if we run out of safe space!

Having had to cancel the traditional Concerts on the Courthouse Lawn this summer because of the pandemic, the Yates Concert Series directed its energy to providing a series of PopUp mini-concerts at “Live Music HotSpots” in the village of Penn Yan during July, and then a series of safe, limited size outdoor musical performances in various venues across Yates County Wednesday evenings throughout August.

In addition to the future performances above, The Concert Series would like to thank all the performers who have already contributed to the enjoyment of Yates County residents and visitors! Performers included: Chuck & Kim Smith; Meg Williams; Bryan “Jake” Jacobson and Mike Madigan; Dave Boyd; Tim Ball; Casey Kowalski and Artistic License; “2Young 2B Old” (Cindy and Steve Pieramico); Ryan and Ryan (Sutherland); Rick Constantino; The Kate and Dave Duo (Kate Ferguson Schmidl and Dave Kuykendall). The combination of their talent and spirit helped to enliven and bring joy to our unusual summer of 2020! On behalf of Yates County and its residents, a profuse thank you to all!

The Yates Concert Series is presently establishing a Community Event Partnership program in conjunction with a grant recently received from the James P. Gordon Trust. The goal of this program is to provide music groups to enhance free community events for public enjoyment. YCS believes that music enhances all types of community events and festivals and is excited to have the opportunity to make this possible. YCS invites applications from organizers of free community events for one of these partnership grants. To obtain an application, send an e-mail describing your organization and contacts, event, event history, date/time/location, expected attendance, who benefits from the event, to yatesconcerts@gmail.com.