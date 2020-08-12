PENN YAN – Publisher Karen Morris, Sales Manager Candy Scutt, and Sales Executive Cheryl Maslyn no longer work at The Chronicle-Express.

Their positions were eliminated by Gannett Co, which owns the 196-year-old weekly publication and website. The moves follow by three months the elimination of longtime editor and reporter Gwen Chamberlain’s position.

These cuts come in the wake of November’s merger of New Media Investment Group and Gannett. As USA TODAY reported last November, the combined company seeks to achieve hundreds of millions in savings by shedding overlapping costs in a challenging time for the local news industry.

The needs of Finger Lakes advertisers will continue to be served by The Chronicle-Express, said Rick Emanuel, senior director of sales. Businesses and organizations with any immediate needs may contact Advertising Director Heather Falkey at HFalkey@localiq.com. or Multi-Media Sales Executive Lynn White at LWhite1@localiq.com.

The front office and newsroom at 138 Main Street in Penn Yan are still open normal business hours and can be reached by phone at 315-536-4422. Customer Service Representative Madeline Verdi can direct your call, and can be reached by email at MVerdi@localiq.com.

For news matters, events, and announcements, please contact Staff Writer John Christensen at 315-536-4423 or email at news@chronicle-express.com.

“Gannett values the Penn Yan market as being an integral part of the Finger Lakes,” Emanuel said. “We look forward to serving both our readers and our advertisers in the future.”