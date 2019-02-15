Grace E. Sinsebox, 95, lifelong resident of Prattsburgh, NY, passed away peacefully on Wednesday February 13, 2019.

She was pre-deceased by her husband Leonard in 1985 and grandson Brian in 2007.

She is survived by her daughters, Sally (Gerald) Raner of Williamson, NY, Sue (Steven) Walker of Idaho, Sonya (Gil Bocanegra) Sinsebox of Texas, son Scott (Karen Wixom) Sinsebox of Prattsburgh, grandchildren Marsha Fisk, Rick (Nicole) Raner, Angela (Walt) Blodgett, Lean Bocanegra, great-grandchildren Stephanie, Adam, Tyler, McKenzie, Mason, Brianna, Brian, Cole, Gage, sister Mary Sharp, brother Robert Stickney, several nieces, nephews and many friends.

Calling hours were Friday February 15, from 7-9 pm at the Prattsburgh Methodist Church, additional calling will be Saturday February 16, from 11 am to 1 pm with funeral services to follow at 1 pm.

Special thanks to Keuka Comfort Care Home in Penn Yan for their excellent care.

In Lieu of flowers, please make donations to Keuka Comfort Care Home P.O. Box 107 Penn Yan, NY 14527 or the Prattsburgh Methodist Church Porter Street Prattsburgh, NY 14873.

Arrangements are by the LaMarche Funeral Home of Hammondsport.