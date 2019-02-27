Charles E. Long passed away peacefully with his family by his side February 23, 2019 at the Sun City Center Hospice House in Ruskin Fla.

Share a beer with us at a celebration of life that will be held at the Penn Yan Moose Lodge from 5 to 8 p.m. March 6. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Moffitt Cancer Center 12902 USF Magnolia Drive, Tampa, Fla. 33612

Chuck was born Jan. 23, 1961 in Penn Yan. He was a 1979 graduate of Penn Yan Academy. Chuck grew up in Penn Yan and lived there most of his life until coming to Florida for care at the Moffitt Cancer Center. He was third generation owner of Long Milk Haulers, Inc.

Chuck loved NASCAR, poolside time with family and friends, camping, traveling, football, golf, reading, making new friends, his dogs, and especially his grandchildren.

He was a member of the Moose Lodge, Seneca Lake Duck Hunters Club and the NYS Motor Truck Association.

He was loved deeply and will be missed by his loving wife, Christine, along with his son, Matthew (Brandi) Long; daughter, Lindsay Long; step-son Jesse Cramer; step-daughter Vanessa (Nicholas) Paulchel; his siblings Ronda Long, Karen (Bob) Walker, step-mother Kristin Long and his grandchildren Caden, Logan, and Ronnie Grace Long, and many nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by his parents, Ronald and Nancy Long.

Chuck was a great man with a huge heart and lived life to the fullest.