Donald 'Bub' P. Reed, age 71, of Bath, NY died Monday, February 18, 2019.

Donald ‘Bub’ P. Reed, age 71, of Bath, NY died Monday, February 18, 2019. He was born in Avoca, NY May 24, 1947. His family was very special to him. Bub was the loving companion to Nancy Pospiech for 49 years, he was the beloved father to Heather Pospiech of Bath and grandfather to Hailey and Tyler. He is also survived by his sister-in-law, Susan Pospiech who helped support and care for Bub in his final days; nephews, Jason Shelley and Kyle (Amanda) Pospiech and great nephews Zaiden and Kaleb. He was predeceased by his mother-in-law, Sally Pospiech. Bub was an avid hunter, he loved NASCAR and football and a few hours at the local pubs enjoying a cold one. He was very witty and did not have a mean bone in his body. He will be dearly missed by all who knew him.

A Celebration of his Life will be held on March 10, 2019 from 1:00-4:00 pm at Charles E. Wescott American Legion Post 173, 14 West William Street, Bath, New York 14810.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in his name to Care First, 3805 Meads Creek Road, Painted Post, NY 14870. Condolences may be made at www.fagansfuneralhome.com.