Irwin “Mac” McElwee, 88, of Orlando, Fla. passed away March 9, 2019.

He was born October 26, 1930 to Howard and Hazel (Hobart) McElwee in Penn Yan. After proudly serving in the U.S. Air Force from 1948-52, Mac started his career in the grocery business with Loblaw Inc., where he spent 23 years. He then went to work for Super Food Services, where he ultimately became a Regional Operations Manager and was employed by them for over 15 years. He was also a funeral home associate for Osceola Memory Gardens for over 20 years.

In his earlier days, Mac was an avid golfer and enjoyed gardening. Mac was always known for being a sharp dresser, whether for work or everyday.

In addition to his parents, Mac was preceded in death by his loving wife, Kay McElwee, who passed away May 6, 2015.

Mac is survived by his loving family: sons, Mark D. (Teresa) McElwee of Mulberry, Fla., Scott (Andrea) McElwee of Irving, Texas; and daughter, Joni (John Miceli) McElwee of Orlando, Fla. He is also survived by 11 grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, several nieces and nephews and an aunt.

The family will receive friends from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday March 16, followed by a service at 11 a.m. with Rev. Dr. Bob Reaves officiating. Entombment will follow in the Chapel of Light Mausoleum at Osceola Memory Gardens Cemetery, Kissimmee, Fla.

Arrangements are under the care of Osceola Memory Gardens Cemetery, Funeral Home and Crematory, 1717 Old Boggy Creek Road, Kissimmee, Fla. 34744.www.osceolamemgds.com.