December 5, 1935 Delancy Ray Nicholson was born in the village of Avoca, NY to Rae Fern Everritt (08/10/1918 – 02/09/1994) and Stephen Germain Nicholson (12/08/1914 – 05/07/1950). He passed away with his children at his bedside March 1, 2019 at the Veteran’s Administration Medical Center Hospice in Bath, NY after having declining health for several weeks.

Lanny and younger brother Monte Keith Nicholson (03/27/1937 – 10/25/1991) were raised by their mother and her parents after her divorce from their absentee dad. Their Grandfather Howard “Pop” Everritt (03/25/1887 – 03/10/1966) of 5 Carrington Street; Avoca NY, became their father figure when they were very young.

Lanny left Avoca Central School in grade 10. He entered the United States Marine Corps December 30, 1952. He spent three years in active duty and five in the Reserves. He was honorable discharged as a Sergeant December 29, 1960. In 1960 he became a Wheeler NY resident. He was a proud American and member of the American Legion.

During his working life he was a member of the Operating Engineers. He worked all over New York State and several other states. He spent many years working for S.J. Groves on highway construction in Western NY. He also worked for K.J. Transportation of Farmington, NY as long distance professional truck driver.

In 1955 he married Doreen Wilcox and was the proud father of Rick (Cathy Rouse), Randy (Lisa Cobb) and twins Rilda (Steve) Slayton and Ronda Nicholson. Grandfather to Corey, Ryan, Jarrett and Russell Nicholson; Matthew Templin-Loucks, Diana Cooper, Christin Taggart; and Elizabeth and Rachel Slayton. Great-Grandfather to Grace, Barrett, Alexander, Hannah, Dylan, Cora, and Crimson. Although divorced, he and Doreen remained friends throughout the years.

Lanny never really retired. In his later years he purchased bulldozers and backhoes to help build ponds, barns and houses for his family members. He was known for purchasing gasoline pickup trucks and cars then replacing their engines with diesel. He had the only Mercedes diesel powered AMC Pacer in the country.

Known as an easy going guy, political situations would really rile him. Fox News was his preferred television station. When out in the shop or driving, his radio was tuned to Rush Limbaugh. He was a staunch Republican and very proud of it. He loved to relax with his country and Newfoundland music.

Then there were the Lanny sayings. One in particular was comical. If he thought a person was behaving with low intelligence, he would say “If brains were water, he wouldn’t have enough to give a flea a foot-bath.”

Lanny loved most animals especially dogs. He was predeceased by his beloved Sheltie Fritz.

He was also predeceased by his nephew Monte (Pete) Nicholson. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews. Family was of utmost importance to Lanny.

Per Lanny’s request, there will not be any calling hours. Burial with Marine Corpsmen will be at the convenience of the family. He will be buried with his mother at Mount Pleasant Cemetery in Howard. If anyone wishes to give a donation in Lanny’s name, please consider the Hornell Area Humane Society; 7649 Industrial Park Road; Hornell, NY 14843.

The Bath New York Veteran’s Administration outpatient, inpatient and hospice staff was top notch. Their care was above and beyond what is normally seen in our healthcare system. Lanny was treated with respect and dignity whether he was seen as an outpatient or inpatient.

The Avoca Funeral Home, 22 N. Main St., Avoca is honored to serve the family of Delancy Ray Nicholson.

