Investigation into Clarksville death leads to additional charges

AMITY — New York State Police continue to press charges following the drug overdose death of a Bolivar man March 7 in Clarksville.

On Friday, the Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI) out of the Amity barracks arrested Jessica L. Sprague 31, of Bolivar, and George R. Brown, 36, of Cuba for Criminally Negligent Homicide and third-degree Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance.

On March 7, Troopers responded to an overdose death of a 24-year-old male called in by Mark Crainer, 37. Following further investigation of that overdose death, Crainer and Sprague were arrested for False Written Statement and Tampering with Evidence. In cooperation with the Allegany County District Attorney, State Police arrested Sprague for supplying the deadly heroin that caused the death of a 24-year-old victim.

The investigation into that unattended death has also led to a pair of additional arrests.

Police have also connected the Clarksville death to another case in Wellsville. On Feb. 28, the Wellsville Police Department handled an overdose death of a 30-year-old. The BCI working in cooperation with Wellsville PD identified similarities with the narcotics used in both overdose deaths. Further investigation revealed that George Brown was allegedly involved in supplying the heroin in the overdose investigations and Brown was charged in that case.

Both Sprague and Brown were arrested and arraigned, police said.

Additionally, Holden P. Faulkner, 31, of Olean, was arrested for criminal possession of a controlled substance. Police said Faulkner was arrested in connection with the overdose death that occurred in the town of Clarksville on March 7. Faulkner was released on appearance tickets for Clarksville Town Court, where he is due to appear at a later date.