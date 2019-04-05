Michael L. Moretti died peacefully at home in Hammondsport on March 29, 2019.

Michael L. Moretti died peacefully at home in Hammondsport on March 29, 2019. Michael, son of Carmella and Antonio Moretti, was born July 18, 1924 in Somerville, N.J. He is pre-deceased by three brothers, Frank Moretti, Pat Moretti and Joseph Moretti and sister Carmella Moretti. He attended the University of Miami - BFA ’51, The Art Student League in NYC, Accademia Dell’Arte in Florence - ’53-54, and Catholic University - M.F.A ’72. In Florence he studied painting, sculpture, mosaic, fresco and art history.

A WWII Veteran, Michael served overseas in the Pacific Theatre of Operations (PTO) for two years with the 41st Infantry Div. in New Guinea, Philippines and Japan. The 41st Div. was one of the first units to see the destruction of Hiroshima in September of 1945. Owing to his war experience, Michael and his wife Rita were early members of the Bath Peace and Justice Group.

In 1959, Michael married Rita Mattingly in Hampstead, London at St. Mary’s Catholic Church.

While in England, he taught at the Salesian College for Boys in Churtsey, Surrey for two years. He retired from teaching in Hammondsport School District in 1990, having taught art for 28 years in Prattsburgh and Hammondsport. After teaching an adult painting class in 1966, Michael founded the Keuka Lake Art Association, Inc., an outdoor art exhibition held in Pulteney Park in Hammondsport, NY in July. The Keuka Lake Art Show is one of the oldest outdoor shows in the area, which has been running for more than

50 years.

His own paintings and sculptures have been exhibited locally for years at the Keuka Lake Art Show, Arnot Art Museum, Rochester Memorial Art Gallery, Bully Hill Wine Museum, Skidmore College in Saratoga Springs, culminating with a 2012 Retrospective Art Exhibition at 171 Cedar in Corning, NY.

Michael is survived by his wife Rita and three children, Amanda, Dominic, and Anthony. Daughter Amanda Moretti and partner Rudy Nunez live in Ithaca, NY with grandson Brahm. Son Dominic Moretti and wife Jessica Wright live in Davis, CA with grandsons Luca and Sebastian. Son Anthony and wife Gwen Quigley live in Hammondsport, NY with granddaughter Leah Bella. All of the children have expanded on the artistic heritage given to them by their parents; they and their spouses are all accomplished artists and teachers.

A memorial mass will be held at St. Gabriel’s Catholic Church in Hammondsport, NY at 11 AM on May 4th, preceded by calling hours at 10 AM, also at St. Gabriel’s. In lieu of flowers please send donations to Mt. Saviour Monastery of Pine City, NY, The Catholic Charities of Bath, NY, or St. John Vianney Parish of Hammondsport, NY. Arrangements have been entrusted to the LaMarche Funeral Home of Hammondsport, NY.