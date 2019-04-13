Norma Tears, 81, of Penn Yan passed away April 7, 2019.

There will be no public services at the request of the family.

Norma was born July 25, 1937, the daughter of Robert and Louise Howard Freeland. She was married to Ralph Tears on August 31, 1959.

She is survived by her five children, Wanda (Bill) Wixson, Joyce (Ron Johncox) Davis, Deb (Jack) Wilkins, Kevin (Tina) Tears and Donna (Jerry) Smith, several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews; two sisters, Roberta Clark, and Martha Bowman; and a brother, Richard Knapton.

Norma was predeceased by her husband, Ralph and brother-in-law Richard Clark.