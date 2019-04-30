Melvin J. Bodine, Jr., 84, died on April 26, 2019.

Friends may call from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, May 3 at the Kenneth J. Perkins Funeral Home in Gorham. A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 4 at the funeral home. Burial will be in Rushville Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Seneca Lake Duck Hunters Club, P.O. Box 15, Dresden, N.Y. 14441; or the Penn Yan Moose Lodge, 301 E. Elm St., Penn Yan, N.Y. 14527.

Melvin was born Aug. 18, 1934, in Penn Yan, the son of the late Melvin J. Bodine, Sr. and Beatrice M. Chase Bodine. Melvin attended Middlesex Valley Central School. He married Joan F. Sullivan October 17, 1953.

Melvin was a lifetime farmer and vineyardist. He also operated a trucking business and was a grain dealer.

Melvin enjoyed hunting and fishing and was a member of the Seneca Lake Duck Hunters Club. He was also a member of the Penn Yan Moose Club.

Melvin is survived by two sons, Terry (Mary) Bodine and Steven (Janet Santee) Bodine; one daughter, Brenda (Patrick) Hartman; grandchildren, Miranda (Brandon) Herod, Erin Vanderpool, John (Sara) Bodine, Stephanie Bodine, Chandra (Matt) LaDelpha, Michael Santee, Matthew Santee, Garrett Hartman and Kyle Hartman; eight great-grandchildren; two sisters, Dorothy Smith and Marjorie Rudd; and several nieces and nephews.

Melvin was predeceased by his wife of 65 years, Joan F. Bodine.

The Bodine family would like to thank the staff at F.F.Thompson Hospital for their loving care of Melvin during his two week stay.

