Mary A. “Gussie” Fritz, 91, of Montrose, Pa, passed away on Wednesday, June 19, 2019, at Gracious Living Estates. She was born on May 19, 1928 in Jessup Twp., PA, to the late Martin and Frances (Daly) Blaisure. Her husband, Clayton R. Fritz, predeceased her in 1993.

Surviving are two sisters, Mae Stachura, Betty Oleniacz, brother and significant other, Joe Blaisure and Mary Lou Warner, sisters-in-law, Alma, Alma Jean, Shirley, Jean, and Vera Blaisure, several nieces and nephews. Eight of her brothers, Jack, Martin Jr., Clark, Frank, Charles, Bill, Edward and Carl Blaisure, predeceased her.

Gussie graduated from the Montrose High School in 1947, and from Robert Packer Hospital and School of Nursing in 1950. She worked at Geisinger Hospital and the VA Hospital in Bath, NY. Married her husband Clayton in 1953, and moved to Kansas until his discharge from the U.S. Air Force in 1954. They moved back east to Poughkeepsie, NY, where she worked in Hospitals and Doctor’s clinic’s until she retired in 1987. Gussie enjoyed her retirement having moved back to Montrose with her husband to Lake Montrose. She was a member of the South Montrose Community Church.

A Graveside Memorial will be held 2 p.m. Sunday, June 23, 2019 at the South Montrose Cemetery, with Rev. Jane Pykus of the South Montrose Community Church officiating. Donations in Gussie’s name can be made to the South Montrose Community Church.