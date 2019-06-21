William S. Spears, 73, of Grant Street, passed away Friday morning (June 14, 2019) at the Steuben Centers in Bath.

AVOCA – William S. Spears, 73, of Grant Street, passed away Friday morning (June 14, 2019) at the Steuben Centers in Bath.

Born in Avoca on Dec. 26, 1945, he was a son of the late William E. and Theda (Scott) Spears.

Bill attended Avoca Central School and was employed for 40 years at Mercury Aircraft in Hammondsport.

He was a former member of the Avoca American Legion and formerly served as a Boy Scout Leader.

An avid outdoorsman, Bill enjoyed hunting fishing and was also a race car enthusiast and an award winning photographer, who received awards at the Steuben County Fair. He will be remembered most of all for being a loving grandfather.

His loving family includes his wife of 53 years the former Katherine “Kathy” Wray, who he married in Avoca in 1966; two sons, Glenn (Jennifer) Spears and Stacy (Miranda) Spears; eight grandchildren, who he was very proud of; they affectionately referred to him as “Pop Pop”, Darian (Justin), Andrea (Gillian), Katherine, Shannon, Christopher, Gabriel, Kayla and Genna; one brother, Aud (Donna) Spears; one sister, Diane McFeron; as well as several nieces and nephews.

The Avoca Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of William S. Spears.

Calling hours were 6-8 p.m. Friday (June 21, 2019) at the Avoca Funeral Home, 22 N. Main St., Avoca, where a funeral and committal service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday (June 22, 2019).

Online condolences or remembrances of Bill are welcomed on the Facebook page of Bishop & Johnson Funeral Home, Inc. or at www.bishopandjohnson

funeralhome.com.