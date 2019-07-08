Kenneth R. Miller, 86, passed away Friday, June 21, 2019, at the Pioneer House, Green House Homes, in Loveland, Colo. Ken was born in Penn Yan Aug. 7, 1932, the son of Ralph and Olga Miller.

Ken will be buried at Pikes Peak National Cemetery in Colorado Springs, Colo at noon July 9.

Ken is survived by his son Paul (Karen) Miller; grandsons, Alex and Andrew of Fort Collins, Colo.; sisters-in-law Mary Coon of Loveland, Colo., Linda Smith of Colorado Springs, Colo., Lucy Alexander of Savannah, and Penny Alexander of Penn Yan; brothers-in-law John Alexander (Carol) of Bellona, Lee Alexander of Florida, and James (Darlene) Alexander of Ithaca; and many nieces and nephews.

Ken was preceded in death by his wife, Alma in 2012 and his sister, Barbara (George) Hill in 2015.

Ken entertained local audiences as a magician as a teenager. He enlisted in the Air Force during the Korean War, and played the clarinet in the Air Force Band. A gifted accordionist, he taught music to numerous students at Miller Music Studios in Penn Yan, Geneva, and Bath. Other jobs included working as a radio announcer at WFLR in Dundee, and as an advertising manager for The Chronicle-Express in Penn Yan.

He was a devoted husband and cared for his wife Alma for 10 years after she became disabled. He entertained his grandsons with his humor, his magic tricks, and the cartoons he drew for them when they were little. During his last years, he received excellent care at Pioneer House and enjoyed joking with the staff and playing Bingo there.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Fisher Center for Alzheimer’s Research Foundation, https://www.alzinfo.org. Condolences may be offered on the Viegut Funeral Home website, www.viegutfuneralhome.com.