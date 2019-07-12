Herbert D. Wood Sr, aka “Boomer” Wood entered into rest on July 8, 2019.

Herbert D. Wood Sr, aka “Boomer” Wood entered into rest on July 8, 2019. Boomer was born March 11, 1955 in Montour Falls, NY. He was predeceased by his father Alfred Surfine, his mother Naomi Wood and sister-in-law Eleanor Farr. Boomer is survived by his wife Loretta Wood; children, Robert Wood, Stacey (Alan) Frost, Naomi (Tracy) Young and Herbert Wood Jr., several grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins; sisters, Melody (David) Laclaire and Susan (John) Ogrady and his brother David Farr Sr.

Boomer was a hard working man with so many interests and hobbies. He was on several pool leagues over the years. He had a love for fishing and camping. He was a member of the Charles E. Wescott American Legion Post 173 S.A.L. Boomer lived a hard and adventurous life. Most of all, he loved his family with all of his heart. Boomer Wood will be greatly missed by many, and will never be forgotten.

Memorial services will be at the discretion of the family and for information regarding donations and services, please call Loretta Wood at 607-377-0592 or Stacey Frost at 607-359-3982. No flowers please.

Condolences may be made at fagansfuneralhome.com.