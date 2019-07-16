Sharon Elaine Daggett Updike, 67, of Penn Yan passed on July 5, 2019.

A celebration of life will be held at 2 p.m. Aug. 10 at Sharon and Ernie Daggett’s 11189 County Rt. 78 Pulteney. If you would like, bring a dish to pass.

Sharon was born on Nov. 4, 1951 in Penn Yan to Walter and Norma Gene Daggett. She married Edward Updike, moving to Branchport, raising three children working at Keuka College and Yates County ARC. She divorced Edward after 22 years of marriage, moving back to her hometown in Penn Yan.

Sharon had a beautiful soul, giving the gift of love and laughter to those around her knowing that her smile can be the source of joy to others.

Sharon is survived by her brother, Rollin Daggett; her children, Shawn Updike, Jennifer Updike, and Jessica Campbell. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Michael Brown, Meriah Brown, Austin Christy, Seth Madigan, Elizabeth Campbell; and her great-grandchild Aiden Brown.