Eleanor Joan Putnam, 85, of Prattsburgh, passed away Tuesday July 30th, 2019 at the Taylor Health Center.

She was born May 10th, 1933 in South Pulteney, that daughter of Edward and Dorothy Cole Gibson.

She married John H. Putnam July 1, 1950, he pre-deceased her.

Surviving are her children, Ronald (Diane) Putnam, Richard Putnam, Karen (Jim) Campbell, Russell (Donna) Putnam, Kim (Troy) Sobolewski, daughter-in-law, Sylvia Putnam, brother Junior Gibson, sister-in-law Elaine Gibson, 19 grandchildren, 44 great-Grandchildren, and 2 great-great grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews. Besides her husband, she was also pre-deceased by a son, Robert Putnam, brother Jerry Gibson, and sister Janice McAllister.

Friends may call Saturday, August 3rd from noon until 2 pm at the Prattsburgh Presbyterian Church. Services will follow at 2 pm.

Interment will be in Glen View Cemetery, Pulteney.

In lieu of flowers, memorials should be made to the Prattsburgh Presbyterian Church, Prattsburgh Vol. Ambulance Corp.,

or the Prattsburgh Vol. Fire Dept.

Arrangements are by the LaMarche Funeral Home of Hammondsport.